App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 27, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't handle Cauvery issue with eye on electoral gains in Karna: DMK tells Centre

The DMK today flayed the ruling BJP at the Centre on the Cauvery issue, saying it should not handle the matter with an eye on "electoral gains" in poll bound Karnataka, the upper riparian state in the river water sharing dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DMK today flayed the ruling BJP at the Centre on the Cauvery issue, saying it should not handle the matter with an eye on "electoral gains" in poll bound Karnataka, the upper riparian state in the river water sharing dispute.

"The Prime Minister maintaining silence on the Cauvery issue by not speaking about it when he came to Tamil Nadu is condemnable," Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, said in a tweet.

Modi had attended the launch of the state government's 'Amma scooter scheme' on Saturday.

At the time, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had urged him to expedite the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Delivering its verdict on the inter-state dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recently, the apex court had reduced the latter's share of the river water by 14.75 tmcft.

The BJP had acted in "haste" on the issue of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in an apparent reference to the stiff resistance to the test in the state.

BJP should not adopt a similar approach vis-a-vis Cauvery, he added.

"The CMB should be constituted within six weeks. Don't make Tamil Nadu a protest zone for electoral gains in Karnataka," Stalin said in another tweet.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC