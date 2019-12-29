Don't get misled on CAA, NRC: Yogi Adityanath's appeal to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the people to shun negativity, which he said, can never benefit anyone.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 28 urged people not to get misled on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and refrain from holding demonstrations over the twin issues. He reiterated that no one is allowed to damage government property.
"The government works to provide better facilities to the public, but when some people become puppets in the hands of misleading elements, the public property is set on fire," he said, adding people should identify those who indulge in arson.
"People should not get influenced by the conspiracy of those who thrive on the leftovers of foreigners," he said, while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects here at Jubilee Inter College.
"There should be a positive thinking, right thinking of development and through this thinking, we can bring prosperity to the life of every citizen. By discharging our social responsibilities, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the life of every citizen."At national level too, one can bring prosperity and establish India as the world's superpower through these development works. This is an important responsibility of every citizen and every institution of the society along with the government," he said.