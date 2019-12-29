App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Don't get misled on CAA, NRC: Yogi Adityanath's appeal to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the people to shun negativity, which he said, can never benefit anyone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 28 urged people not to get misled on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and refrain from holding demonstrations over the twin issues. He reiterated that no one is allowed to damage government property.

"The government works to provide better facilities to the public, but when some people become puppets in the hands of misleading elements, the public property is set on fire," he said, adding people should identify those who indulge in arson.

"People should not get influenced by the conspiracy of those who thrive on the leftovers of foreigners," he said, while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects here at Jubilee Inter College.

Close

The chief minister asked the people to shun negativity, which he said, can never benefit anyone.

related news

"There should be a positive thinking, right thinking of development and through this thinking, we can bring prosperity to the life of every citizen. By discharging our social responsibilities, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the life of every citizen.

"At national level too, one can bring prosperity and establish India as the world's superpower through these development works. This is an important responsibility of every citizen and every institution of the society along with the government," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 29, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.