Don't foresee downward revision in FY22 GDP growth forecast: Shaktikanta Das

The RBI has forecast India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 10.5 percent in FY22.

March 25, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank does not at the moment foresee a downward revision of the economic growth forecast for 2021-22. The central bank had in February forecast India's FY22 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 10.5 percent.

The RBI Governor made the comments while speaking at the India Economic Conclave.

Privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) is constantly discussed between the RBI and the government, he said.

Das also said there is no fight between the RBI and the bond market.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Mar 25, 2021 12:56 pm

