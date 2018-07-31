App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't fell prey to 'rice puller' scam: RBI warns

While cautioning the public not to fall prey to the claims, the RBI said such incidences should be reported to the investigating authorities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank today cautioned the public not to fall prey to persons using its to market 'rice puller', purportedly a device that said to have magical properties. In a statement, the RBI said that it has been brought to its notice that "some unscrupulous persons" are marketing a device termed 'rice puller' made up of copper/iridium, that is claimed to possess magical properties of attracting grains of rice towards it.

"The persons associated have been reportedly misrepresenting the Government Securities auction circulars/Notifications issued by RBI/GoI as proof of RBI sourcing funds for such activities on behalf of the sellers of these articles," said the statement titled 'Cautionary advice on Rice pulling Scam'.

While cautioning the public not to fall prey to the claims, the RBI said such incidences should be reported to the investigating authorities.

"It is reiterated that associating with such unscrupulous persons can result in direct financial losses and public in their own interest should refrain from responding to such offers in any manner," the central bank added.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.