    Don't consider LNJP medical report for Satyendar Jain interim bail: Delhi HC to trial court

    Justice Jasmeet Singh sought a response from Jain on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate that he be examined at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung instead of LNJP where he is admitted.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Satyendar Jain

    The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the trial court here not to consider for the time being Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s medical report given by state government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital while dealing with his plea seeking interim bail in connection with a money laundering case.


    Justice Jasmeet Singh sought a response from Jain on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate that he be examined at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung instead of LNJP where he is admitted.


    ”Issue notice… It is directed that the Special Judge shall not consider the medical report from LNJP till the next date of hearing,” said the court. The matter would be heard next on August 17.


    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the investigating agency, emphasized that there is a grave likelihood that Jain, who was the city Health Minister, influences LNJP.


    Raju said that there was a need for an independent evaluation of his health before his plea for release on the medical ground is considered by the trial court.

    In the plea, ED has also sought to shift Jain from LNJP Hospital to either to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital.


    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter in judicial custody.

    The ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and companies ”beneficially owned and controlled” by him as part of a money laundering probe against him.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 05:10 pm
