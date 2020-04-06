App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't assume complete withdrawal of lockdown in Maharashtra: Health Minister Tope

"No one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown," he told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 6 said that no one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown in the state after April 15.

"No one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown," he told reporters.

Tope said the Health department will discuss the situation with the chief minister and later with the Union ministry before taking any decision regarding relaxing the lockdown.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

