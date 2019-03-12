App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't allow sale, manufacture & ad of e-cigarettes, ENDS: Central Drug Regulator to states, UTs

Electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the most common prototype, are devices that do not burn or use tobacco leaves but instead vaporise a solution, which a user then inhales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
E-cigarette (Image: Reuters)
E-cigarette (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp

The Central Drug Regulator has directed all drug controllers in states and Union territories to not allow the manufacture, sale, import and advertisement of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, including e-cigarettes and flavoured hookah, in their jurisdictions.

"Since no Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, e-nicotine flavoured hookah, and the like products have not yet been approved under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and rules made thereunder, you are requested to ensure devices that enable nicotine delivery are not sold (including online sale), manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised in your jurisdictions," the regulator's order stated.

In August last year, the Health Ministry issued an advisory to all states and UTs to stop the manufacture, sale and import of ENDS after the Delhi HC took a strong exception to the Centre for delay in coming up with appropriate measures to tackle the “new emerging threat” of e-cigarettes in the country.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to create an aerosol, which also frequently contains flavours, usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

related news

Electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the most common prototype, are devices that do not burn or use tobacco leaves but instead vaporise a solution, which a user then inhales.

The main constituents of the solution, in addition to nicotine, are propylene glycol (with or without glycerol and flavouring agents).

After the MoHFW advisory, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, too, proposed an amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2018 to ban the advertisement of e-cigarettes.

Even the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued a circular recently, saying that all import consignments of e-cigarettes must be cleared by the drug controller first.

Steadfast in its commitment to protect the health of children, adolescents and women of reproductive age, 36 countries around the world and 12 states in India have banned the sale of e-cigarettes due to its health harms.

In India, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Jharkhand have taken steps to ban the use of ENDS.

"Nicotine is highly toxic chemical and potentially carcinogenic. Infact, it will not be an exaggeration if it is considered as a poison. Therefore, any nicotine product should be taken under strict medical supervision for controlling withdrawal symptoms during cessation therapy. I laud government of India for taking us a tough stand against these newer nicotine delivery devices," Pankaj Chaturvedi, oncologist, Tata Memorial Hospital, said.

The increasing popularity of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), more commonly known as e-cigarettes or “vapes”, threatens to undermine recent progress on tobacco control in India.

E-cigarettes do not fall within the scope of existing national legislation on tobacco production, distribution, and use, yet pose significant health risks to users that are frighteningly similar to those of conventional cigarettes.

As per a report prepared by the World Health Organisation, ENDS emits nicotine, the addictive component of tobacco products. In addition to dependence, nicotine can have adverse effects on the development of the foetus during pregnancy and may contribute to cardiovascular disease.

There is no substantial evidence to prove that ENDS work for cessation and are less harmful than the tobacco products, Prakash C Gupta, director of Healis Sekhsaria Institute of Public Health, said.

"Naming 'e-cigarette' is a tactic used by the industry to fool media and public by giving it a tubular shape and putting a red LED at the tip which lights up when the tube is sucked to mimic cigarette smoking.

"It is as incorrect to call it a tobacco product as calling penicillin, a fungal product. It is a nicotine delivery device and ought to be regulated as such," Gupta said.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Central Drug Regulator #Current Affairs #e-cigarettes #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teas ...

News18 Wrap: TMC Releases Lok Sabha Candidate List for Bengal Seats, M ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.