Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't allow Chinese investments in infrastructure sector: Mamata Banerjee at all-party meet on LAC face-off

At an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the West Bengal Chief Minister said India "should and will" unitedly tide over the crisis, sources in her party said.

PTI

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her party stands firmly behind the Union government in this hour of crisis after 20 army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops along the LAC, and urged the Centre not to allow Chinese investments in strategically important infrastructure sectors, sources said.

At an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the West Bengal Chief Minister said India "should and will" unitedly tide over the crisis, sources in her party said.

India-China Border News LIVE

"We stand with the government in this hour of crisis. We will win. We will put up a united fight as one nation," Banerjee was quoted as having told the meeting by a source in the TMC.

"During the meeting, our party supremo urged the Union government not to allow Chinese companies and investments in telecom, railway, aviation and other important infrastructure sectors," the TMC source said.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.