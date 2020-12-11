PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Don't allow 'anti-social' elements to use your platform: Narendra Tomar to protesting farmers

"I appeal to the peasant brothers to be vigilant and not provide their platform to such anti-social elements," Tomar added.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 08:53 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 11 said some "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers and appealed the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused. He also said the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

"A proposal to resolve the farmers' objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion," Tomar tweeted.

Tagging a media report about posters coming up at farmers' Tikri Border protest site demanding release of some activists arrested under various charges, Tomar said, "Anti-social elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement under the guise of farmers."

"I appeal to the peasant brothers to be vigilant and not provide their platform to such anti-social elements," he added. Farmer leaders had on Thursday insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws was "apolitical", after photos of protestors at the Tikri Border went viral in which they were seen holding posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals and rationalists, arrested under various charges, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, another protest site, farmer leaders said that they had refused many political leaders to use their platform. When asked about supporters of a farmers union at Tikri border demanding the release of writers, intellectuals, and rationalists by displaying posters of people like Umar Khalid and Sudha Bharadwaj among others, who had been arrested under several charges, the leaders they were not sure of what went on at Tikri border.

Close

Related stories

They said that the incident at the Tikri border may be the farmers' way of observing Human Rights Day. Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) — for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws.

In September, former JNU students' leader Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the February northeast Delhi riots. Delhi Police had in November filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court here against Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence. The government had on Thursday asked farmer groups to reconsider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant and threatened to block railway tracks too in addition to highways.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the central government and representatives of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws and repeatedly rejecting the Centre's offer to make some changes in law and give written assurances or clarifications on few issues such as MSP and mandi systems. When asked at a press conference on Thursday whether there was some other force behind the protest, Tomar did not give any direct reply and had said: "Media's eyes are sharp and we will leave to it to find out."

"The press has to explore and use your investigation skills to find out," Food, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said in reply to a similar question. "We believe that the farmers had certain issues. We respect farmers came and discussed with us. We tried to address the issues that came up during the course of the discussion. If there are other issues which are to be discussed or need clarification on the current proposal, we are ready for that. Whether there is any other reason holding them back, we will leave that to your wise counsel," Goyal added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Singh Tomar
first published: Dec 11, 2020 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.