you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump, wife Melania try spinning ''charkha'' at Sabarmati Ashram

Accompanied by PM Narendra Modi, the US president and his wife went around the Ashram, before resuming the roadshow from the airport to the Motera stadium.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad (Image: ANI)
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram here.

"To my great friend Prime Minister Naredra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit," Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors' book.

The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance.

Trump reached Ahmedabad at 11.37 am for the first leg of his India visit.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Melania Trump #Sabarmati Ashram #Trump India visit

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.