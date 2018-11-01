App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump turning down Republic Day invite purely scheduling issue: US envoy

Trump has declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday said President Donald Trump's inability to participate as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year was a "purely scheduling issue".

Trump has declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26.

Asked if Trump declining India's invitation had something to do with India signing a deal with Russia on S-400 missile defence systems, Juster, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, said, "No, that is a purely scheduling issue."

Earlier this week, a White House spokesperson, when asked about Trump's decision, had said, "President Trump was honoured by Prime Minister Modi's invitation to him to be the chief guest of India's Republic Day on January 26, 2019, but is unable to participate due to scheduling constraints."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Trump for a visit to India during their talks in Washington in June, 2017.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama had attended it as the chief guest, which was his second visit to India as the American president.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 01:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Kenneth Juster #Republic Day #US envoy

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.