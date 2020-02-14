App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump, PM Modi to outline ambitious vision for next chapter of Indo-US ties: Alice Wells

"We are approaching an important inflection point in the US-India relationship," the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said on Thursday at a reception hosted by US India Business Council in honour of the new Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

When President Donald Trump travels to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders will outline an ambitious vision for the next chapter of relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, a top American diplomat has said.

"We are approaching an important inflection point in the US-India relationship," the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said on Thursday at a reception hosted by US India Business Council in honour of the new Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"When President Trump and Prime Minister Modi meet later this month in front of thousands of roaring fans, they're going to outline an ambitious vision for the next chapter of this natural alliance," Wells said.

Wells reminded the American business community that it was two decades ago that the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called India and US as "natural allies".

"This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Prime Minister Vajpayee's historic visit to Washington during which he invoked that famous phrase, natural allies. We have come such a long way over the last two decades and are turning that vision into a reality," Wells said.

Wells said Trump and Modi enjoy a very special rapport.

"President Trump is eager to travel to India to make his mark on this very important relationship," she said.

Sandhu, described the upcoming trip as historic.

"Within 10 days, we will witness the historic visit of President of United States to India. This visit will help to solidify our partnership across all spheres," said the Indian Ambassador.

India-US partnership, he said, is between people of the two countries and not just two governments.

The strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people have been the foundation of our relationship, he said.

"During the forthcoming visit of the President of the United States to India, you will witness the warmth of Indian people for the United States," Sandhu said.

Senator Mark Warner, who co-chairs the Senate Indian Caucus, also spoke on the occasion.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Alice Wells #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Indo #Narendra Modi #US

