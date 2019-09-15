Donald Trump may share stage with PM during 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston

US President Donald Trump may share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's 'Howdy Modi' event in US' Houston, according to multiple reports.

The 'Howdy Modi' event is expected to be attended by over 50,000 Indian Americans, who may also be potential voters for Trump, who is contesting for President again in elections in 2020.

The event will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organisation that promotes cooperation between the US and India.

Attendance to the summit is free. However, an entry pass is required. Passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and exclusively through an online registration process.

Also read: PM Modi's US visit shapes up, planning on to schedule meeting with Trump

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including first American Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi are expected to attend the event.

Officials are also working on a bilateral meeting during PM Modi's visit. The meeting might be held in either New York or Washington DC.