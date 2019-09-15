App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump may share stage with PM during 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston

The event will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organisation that promotes cooperation between the US and India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

US President Donald Trump may share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's 'Howdy Modi' event in US' Houston, according to multiple reports.

The 'Howdy Modi' event is expected to be attended by over 50,000 Indian Americans, who may also be potential voters for Trump, who is contesting for President again in elections in 2020.

The event will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organisation that promotes cooperation between the US and India.

Attendance to the summit is free. However, an entry pass is required. Passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and exclusively through an online registration process.

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including first American Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi are expected to attend the event.

Officials are also working on a bilateral meeting during PM Modi's visit. The meeting might be held in either New York or Washington DC.

PM Modi will deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27. PM Modi's speech will be followed shortly by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address.

First Published on Sep 15, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #World News

