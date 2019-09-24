Donald Trump makes unscheduled appearance at UN climate summit, listens to PM Modi

US President Donald Trump made a brief unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit here and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on climate change.

Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit. The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to "discuss a leap in collective national ambition."

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on manmade causes of global warming.