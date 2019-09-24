App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump makes unscheduled appearance at UN climate summit, listens to PM Modi

Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit. The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump made a brief unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit here and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on climate change.

Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit. The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to "discuss a leap in collective national ambition."

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on manmade causes of global warming.

In 2017, Trump withdrew the US from the 2016 the Paris Climate Agreement.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

