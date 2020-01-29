App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump likely to visit India from February 24-26: Report

Some reports suggest that Trump and PM Modi may address a joint rally at Ahmedabad’s rebuilt Motera cricket stadium — just as they had held the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India between February 24 and 26, The Times of India has reported.

The report adds that India and the US are likely to sign the much-awaited trade deal during this Trump visit. Negotiations for this deal have been going on for months.

The dates of the visit, which would be Trump's first as the US President, has not been officially announced yet.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The visit comes at a time when Trump is facing impeachment proceedings in the US Senate (Upper House) and months ahead of him starting his re-election campaign. The presidential election in the US will happen in November.

The report suggests that Trump’s visit would be used by both sides to further develop strategic and economic relations.

Some other reports suggest that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a joint rally at Ahmedabad’s rebuilt Motera cricket stadium — just as they had held the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas in 2019.

It was reported earlier that Trump might visit India in February.

India invited Trump during PM Modi’s visit to the US in June 2017. This invitation was later converted into an invite for the 2019 Republic Day parade.

However, Trump turned down the invitation citing scheduling constraints and the dates clashing with the annual State of the Union address.

The last time a US president visited India was Barack Obama in 2015. He was also the first US President to attend India’s Republic Day parade.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Narendra Modi #United States

