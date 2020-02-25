Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi-POTUS meet key for national security, global economy: US lawmakers

This is Day 2 of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s first official visit to India. Trump will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. The two will be paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi today.

Trump and PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions and are expected to sign a $3 billion defence deal at the Hyderabad House later in the day. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is expected to visit a Delhi government school.

The US President is expected to hold a CEO roundtable later in the day before President Ram Nath Kovind hosts a state banquet for Trump.