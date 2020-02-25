Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 25, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi-POTUS meet key for national security, global economy: US lawmakers
Live updates of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to India. PM Narendra Modi is accompanying them during the visit
This is Day 2 of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s first official visit to India. Trump will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. The two will be paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi today.
Trump and PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions and are expected to sign a $3 billion defence deal at the Hyderabad House later in the day. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is expected to visit a Delhi government school.The US President is expected to hold a CEO roundtable later in the day before President Ram Nath Kovind hosts a state banquet for Trump. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Here’s what happened yesterday
Here’s what will happen today
LIVE updates of Trump's India visit
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi and Trump’s meeting today is important to United States’ national security interest and global economy, PTI has quoted a group of US lawmakers has saying.
Senator Ted Cruz, who was the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2016 election, has said that India is a friend, an ally and the largest democracy on Earth.
Congressman Pete Olson said "great to see" Trump being welcomed by India, one of America's biggest partners in both trade and diplomacy.
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | President Trump has joined the long list of world leaders who have visited Taj Mahal.
After Dwight David Eisenhower (1959) and Bill Clinton (2000), he became the third US President to visit the Taj Mahal.
Among the world leaders who have visited the Taj Mahal over the decades, include Russian President Vladimir Putin and wife Lyudmila Putina (1999), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (2018), Chinese President Hu Jintao and his wife Liu Yongqing (2006), Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba (2001), and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie and three children (2018).
Queen Elizabeth II of England had visited Taj in 1961 on her India visit. (PTI)
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | President trump’s ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to begin at 10.00 am.
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | President Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj: Tour guide
The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left President Trump "impressed" during his visit to the famed mausoleum yesterday, according to the guide who accompanied him.
Nitin Kumar, an Agra-based guide, said the first word the president said after laying his eyes on the marble marvel was "incredible". (PTI)
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted: “.@FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the message of happiness from our school.”
US President Trump confirmed yesterday that India and US will sign defence deals worth over $3 billion, which will include a helicopter deal.
"Tomorrow, our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters, and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said during an event in Ahmedabad.
Read more here
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates | Donald Trump arrived in New Delhi yesterday evening just before 7.30 pm. He was received at the airport by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials.
He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan today morning.
PM Modi yesterday said that trust between the United States and India has been "historic" in the past few years and that US President Trump has not just honoured India, but also Indians in the US.
"The trust between India and US in the past few years is historic. I have seen this trust deepen during my visits. When I had met Trump for the first time, he had said India has a true friend in White House," PM Modi said while thanking Trump for his address during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.
Read the full story | Trust between India, US 'historic' in past few years: PM Modi
Addressing over 1.25 lakh people at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday as part of the 'Namaste Trump' event, President Trump said that PM Modi's life "underscores India's limitless promise".
"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as ‘chai wallah’, he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.
Read the full story: Trump heaps praises on PM Modi, invokes Vivekananda; special mention for Tendulkar, Kohli and DDLJ
US President Trump, after visiting the Taj Mahal, write in the visitors’ book: “The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India”.
Check out images of Donald and Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal here