Donald Trump heaps praises on PM Modi, invokes Vivekananda; special mention for Tendulkar, Kohli and DDLJ

Addressing over 1.25 lakh people at the Motera Stadium during the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump on February 24 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life "underscores India's limitless promise".

"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.

The US President also quoted Swami Vivekananda and praised Indian festivals, including Diwali and Holi.

"PM Modi is an exceptional leader, (he) works day and night for India," Trump said, adding that PM Modi is not just the "pride of Gujarat but a living proof that with hard work, Indians can achieve anything they want".

Stating that India will soon become the home to world's largest middle class, Trump said that India "gives hope to humanity".

"In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world," Trump said, adding that India's unity is "an inspiration to the world".

"India embraces liberty, rule of law and freedom," Trump said, adding that India has achieved all this as a "democracy and as a tolerant country".

During his speech, Trump also mentioned Bollywood, DDLJ and Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.