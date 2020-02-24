App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump heaps praises on PM Modi, invokes Vivekananda; special mention for Tendulkar, Kohli and DDLJ

Trump said India and the US will sign a $3 billion defence deal when they meet in New Delhi on February 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Addressing over 1.25 lakh people at the Motera Stadium during the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump on February 24 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life "underscores India's limitless promise".

"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.

The US President also quoted Swami Vivekananda and praised Indian festivals, including Diwali and Holi.

"PM Modi is an exceptional leader, (he) works day and night for India," Trump said, adding that PM Modi is not just the "pride of Gujarat  but a living proof that with hard work, Indians can achieve anything they want".

related news

Stating that India will soon become the home to world's largest middle class, Trump said that India "gives hope to humanity".

"In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world," Trump said, adding that India's unity is "an inspiration to the world".

"India embraces liberty, rule of law and freedom," Trump said, adding that India has achieved all this as a "democracy and as a tolerant country".

During his speech, Trump also mentioned Bollywood, DDLJ and Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)  and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," Trump said. 

Trump also said that India and the US will sign a $3 billion defence deal when they meet in New Delhi on February 25.

"We want India to become our premier defence partner," Trump said, adding that India and the US are "united in their fight against radical Islam".

"Every nation has the right to secure their borders. India and US will fight terror together," Trump said.

Earlier, while welcoming Trump to the event, PM Modi had said that the ties between India and the US are "no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights".

"Welcome to world's biggest democracy," the Prime Minister had said.



First Published on Feb 24, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #Trump India visit

