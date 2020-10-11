172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|donald-trump-fan-bussa-krishna-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-was-depressed-over-us-president-contracting-covid-19-5950271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna dies of cardiac arrest, was depressed over US President contracting COVID-19

Bussa Krishna had built a six-feet tall statue of US President Donald Trump at his home in Telangana

Moneycontrol News
Image: Bussa Krishna/Facebook

A passionate fan of Donald Trump, Bussa Krishna, who had been depressed ever since he learnt that the US President had contracted the coronavirus infection, died after suffering from a cardiac arrest on October 11.

Krishna had built a six-feet tall statue of Trump at his home in Telangana, and he had been worshiping the US President for the past four years, ever since, according to an Indian Express report, Trump had appeared in his dream one morning.

"He had slipped into depression after hearing about Trump contracting coronavirus. He was not eating properly. When we rushed him to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is a cardiac arrest," B Vivek, a cousin, told the newspaper. 

Close

Krishna, according to the report, had been so obsessed with Trump ever since the dream that he initially started offering prayers to a framed photograph of the US President and carried a photograph wherever he went. He had then spent over Rs 2 lakh in building the statue, which came to be called the 'Trump temple'.

"His mother had to undergo knee surgery and he has been here in Toopran for the last 10-15 days. As usual, he did his ‘Trump pujas’ and went to the fields. He was perfectly healthy," Vivek, the cousin, said. Krishna's wish, according to the newspaper, was to meet Trump during his visit to India.

"As much as we are sad that he died without meeting Trump even once, we hope, at least the news of his death, reaches Trump now," Venkat Goud, the sarpanch of Konne village, where Krishna lived, said.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

