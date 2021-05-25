Domino's India emails customers 'no financial info compromised', months after data breach

Domino's India had suffered a massive data breach involving the phone numbers, GPS locations of 18 crore users being compromised earlier this year.

Four days after reports of Domino's India data breaches surfaced, the pizza delivery chain started emailing customers to assure them that their financial information was not compromised.

Domino's India had suffered a massive data breach involving the phone numbers, GPS locations of 18 crore users being compromised earlier this year. As much as 13 TB of employee files and customer details were leaked on the dark web. The incident was first flagged by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on May 21.

After the incident came to light, immense backlash on social media followed, as more and more customers began to realise that their data was compromised during Domino’s privacy breach.

Taking cognisance of the social media outrage, Domino’s India wrote in the email sent to customers: “Jubilant Foodworks experienced an information security incident on March 24, wherein our systems were attacked by a hacker. We moved quickly to contain the breach and hired an external agency to do an impact assessment.”

The agency has found that no data pertaining to the financial information of any user was compromised during the attack.

Domino’s said, as a policy, the company doesn’t store any financial transaction details of the customers, such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords, etc. Hence, no such data could be compromised by the hacker.

The pizza delivery chain informed that a formal complaint regarding the hacking incident has been lodged with competent authorities apart from a complaint with the Cyber Crimes Cell. Additionally, a global forensic agency has been hired by Domino’s India to investigate the matter and try and identify the perpetrators.