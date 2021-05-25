MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Domino's India emails customers 'no financial info compromised', months after data breach

Domino’s said, as a policy, the company doesn’t store any financial transaction details of the customers, such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords, etc. Hence, no such data could be compromised by the hacker.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
Domino's India had suffered a massive data breach involving the phone numbers, GPS locations of 18 crore users being compromised earlier this year.

Domino's India had suffered a massive data breach involving the phone numbers, GPS locations of 18 crore users being compromised earlier this year.

Four days after reports of Domino's India data breaches surfaced, the pizza delivery chain started emailing customers to assure them that their financial information was not compromised.

Domino's India had suffered a massive data breach involving the phone numbers, GPS locations of 18 crore users being compromised earlier this year. As much as 13 TB of employee files and customer details were leaked on the dark web. The incident was first flagged by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on May 21.

After the incident came to light, immense backlash on social media followed, as more and more customers began to realise that their data was compromised during Domino’s privacy breach.

Taking cognisance of the social media outrage, Domino’s India wrote in the email sent to customers: “Jubilant Foodworks experienced an information security incident on March 24, wherein our systems were attacked by a hacker. We moved quickly to contain the breach and hired an external agency to do an impact assessment.”

The agency has found that no data pertaining to the financial information of any user was compromised during the attack.

Close

Related stories

Domino’s said, as a policy, the company doesn’t store any financial transaction details of the customers, such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords, etc. Hence, no such data could be compromised by the hacker.

The pizza delivery chain informed that a formal complaint regarding the hacking incident has been lodged with competent authorities apart from a complaint with the Cyber Crimes Cell. Additionally, a global forensic agency has been hired by Domino’s India to investigate the matter and try and identify the perpetrators.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #data breach #Domino's India
first published: May 25, 2021 09:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.