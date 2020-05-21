App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic passenger flights to start from May 25, Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3,500, max Rs 10,000: HS Puri

The new order of flights will be applicable from May 25 to August 24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

While laying out the contours of the new fare structure once the domestic flight operations are recommissioned May 25 onwards, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the minimum airfare for for Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs 3500, while the maximum fare will be capped at Rs 10,000.

The new order of flights will be applicable from May 25 to August 24. The fares will be regulated and will be within a fixed range, Puri said.

"For a journey between 90-120 minutes the minimum fare will be Rs. 3,500 and maximum would be Rs. 10,000," he added.

The fare band is split into different fare buckets. 40 percent of the seats have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band.

"For example, midpoint of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 is Rs 6,700. So 40% of the seats have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6,700. This is how we're ensuring that fares don't go out of control," Puri explained.

In addition, the capping is applicable only to base fares. Taxes, such as user development fee, GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be charged additionally. Puri also said that there will be no need to keep middle seats vacant.

The procedure will need to be tweaked before going into international travel, the aviation minister said.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Ministry of Civil Aviation

