Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

Domestic passenger flight services resumed from May 25 in a graded manner.

Less than one-third of flight operations are expected to resume from May 25 and will be gradually increased.

All states will open up their airports from today except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Andhra Pradesh will resume flights from May 26 and West Bengal will restart flights from May 28.

The scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a period of two months since March 25 amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai will allow 25 departures and 25 arrivals from today and Chennai will also allow 25 arrivals but there is no limit for departures from Chennai.

As per guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the thermal screening will be done at exit points. Asymptomatic passengers will be asked to self-monitor their health over the next 14 days. Those found symptomatic will be taken to the nearest health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to Dedicated COVID health facilities while those with mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in COVID care centre as appropriate.

In addition to the above guidelines which will be implemented across all airports, states have also issued their own advisories and guidelines.

Passengers must also keep in mind the quarantine rules of the destination state while making bookings. Here is a summarised version of quarantine rules of various states:

Rajasthan

All incoming passengers will undergo home quarantine for a period of 14 days. Breach of home quarantine will result in legal action or institutional quarantine or fine. Any incoming passenger who wishes to return within seven days must take RT-PCR test.

Jammu and Kashmir

All incoming passengers will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test followed by institutional quarantine for 14 days. They will be under institutional quarantine until they test negative. Once tested, Passengers can opt for either administrative quarantine or paid quarantine

Himachal Pradesh

Passengers coming from red zones will have to mandatorily shift to institutional quarantine for 14 days. Passengers coming from orange or green zones will undergo thermal screening and will be asked to home quarantine themselves for 14 days. Better quarantine facilities will be provided on payment basis. Those who will be put under institutional quarantine will undergo COVID-19 test between the sixth and tenth day of the quarantine period and if found negative, they will be sent for home quarantine. If the passenger is carrying a COVID negative report issued during three days before arrival, then the passenger will be sent for home quarantine.

Uttarakhand

All incoming passengers will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a specific time period. They will be allowed to choose a quarantine centre for themselves on payment basis.

Punjab

All incoming passengers will be home quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Uttar Pradesh

On arrival, the passenger will have to register here to provide details about himself or herself and the other passengers of the group. Those who do not plan to leave the state immediately will be asked to home quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days. Those who cannot quarantine themselves at home can opt for institutional quarantine. Those who want to return or travel somewhere else within the next 7 days will have to provide details of their travel plans and will not need to undergo quarantine. However, these passengers, who are on a short stay, will not be allowed to enter containment zones of hotspots.

Madhya Pradesh

Symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test and will be allowed to leave only on a negative test. If a symptomatic passenger tests positive in COVID-19 test, then depending on the symptoms, the person will be sent to either COVID care centre or dedicated COVID-19 hospital or institutional quarantine facility for 10 days. After 10 days, if such a passenger shows no symptoms for another three days then the person can be discharged but will have to stay in home quarantine for another seven days.

Chattisgarh

Symptomatic Passengers will be sent to isolation kiosks at the terminal. Their samples will be taken and they will be sent to the institutional quarantine facilities set by the district authorities. Asymptomatic passengers will be sent to either quarantine centre or home quarantine or institutional quarantine on a paid basis. They will provide an undertaking that they will follow all rules of quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Odisha

Every person on return from outside Odisha shall have to compulsorily stay under home quarantine for 14 days. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he/she shall undergo institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for a duration as directed by local authorities.

Those who will be exempt from mandatory quarantine include Government officials, professionals, businessmen, or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours, or this category of people travelling from Odisha for work and are returning to the state within 72 hours of departure or any returnee who has already undergone prescribed quarantine.

Lakshadweep

Only those who have a negative COVID-19 test report issued during two days before arrival will be allowed. On arrival, a 14-day home quarantine has been made mandatory. Valid entry permit will be needed except for those who are employed in Lakshadweep or native islanders.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

All incoming passengers will be kept under institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days. Samples for COVID-19 shall be taken on the fifth day or between fifth and 14th day. If the test is negative then home quarantine is allowed for pregnant and lactating women, children below 10 years of age, elderly above 80, people with special needs and people with serious morbidities.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

After thermal screening, all asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel to their destinations by local or private transport. All symptomatic or suspect cases will be isolated at the designated COVID-19 care centre.

Meghalaya

All incoming passengers should register themselves here. Passengers will be taken to Shillong or Tura for testing and will be kept under institutional quarantine for upto 48 hours till test results are known. It is important to note that Meghalaya has not allowed pick-up for incoming passengers until June 10. The state government will make transport arrangements from Shillong or Tura.

Mizoram

All incoming passengers will undergo mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days as assigned by the respective deputy commissioner. All incoming Passengers will undergo screening for COVID-19 symptoms and rapid antibody test, or as prescribed by the state government.

Nagaland

All those who are arriving from orange or green zone will be screened on arrival and if found asymptomatic, they will undergo institutional quarantine for three days. This will be followed by 14 days of home quarantine. Passengers coming from red zones will undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days followed by home quarantine for another 14 days.

Karnataka

As per the latest standard operating procedure, returnees from high prevalence states coming should be kept in institutional quarantine for 7 days and after negative COVID test, they should be sent for another 7-day home quarantine. As of May 22, Karnataka government has included Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in high prevalence states. Returnees from all other states or low prevalence states should be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

Kerala

Asymptomatic passengers will undergo home quarantine and symptomatic passengers will be sent to either COVID care centre or hospital. All arriving passengers have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. If home quarantine is not available, then the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Delhi

Delhi will follow the protocol laid out by the union ministry of health and family welfare.

