App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic help arrested for theft at Piyush Goyal's house

The accused was also booked under the IT Act for allegedly sharing some information from a computer in the house with unidentified persons

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)

A 25-year-old domestic servant has been arrested for allegedly committing a theft at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's house in Mumbai, the police said on October 3.

Accused Vishnu Kumar, who hails from Delhi, was also booked under the IT Act for allegedly sharing some information from a computer in the house with unidentified persons.

He was arrested from the national capital on October 1 and brought to Mumbai on October 2, a police official said.

Close

The alleged theft came to light on September 19 when Goyal's wife, who was traveling outside Mumbai, returned and found valuables including silver vessels, some antique items and clothes missing.

related news

Kumar, who worked at the minister's house, was untraceable.

The minister's flat is located at the Napean Sea Road area of south Mumbai.

Kumar was also suspected to have shared some information stored on a personal computer in the flat with unidentified persons through email, the police official said.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 381 (theft by a servant), 405 (criminal breach of trust) and the Information Technology Act. Further probe was on, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.