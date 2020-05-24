App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Domestic flights from May 25: Maharashtra, Bengal yet to approve; Tamil Nadu to abide by Centre’s view

For West Bengal, the reluctance is primarily due to Cyclone Amphan.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The state governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal are yet to give their approval for flights resumption for their respective states, sources said, adding that the Union government continues to engage with states on the "evolving situation."

"We are yet to receive permission for flights from West Bengal and Maharashtra," an industry insider told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said the aviation ministry is constantly in touch with state government officials regarding flights resumption and while the resistance is on "expected lines," efforts are ongoing for a graded resumption of flights from May 25.

Close
While Maharashtra has been concerned about adding to its already long list of COVID-19 cases, for West Bengal, the reluctance is primarily due to Cyclone Amphan which has wreaked havoc across the state.

related news

Confused about whether flights will be able to operate from Maharashtra and West Bengal with bookings already done, airlines too are awaiting clarity from the government, sources added.

The Centre has been working with the assumption that the virus is here to stay for some time, and hence, it does not make sense to resume flights from June 1 instead of May 25. But some states want to delay flights resumption as much as possible, sources said.

A meeting has been scheduled between the Union aviation ministry and the airlines today and clarity is expected to emerge on the matter after that.

As far as quarantine is concerned, several states like Punjab have mandated 14-day home quarantine for all returnees via Air and while some like Karnataka have mandated 7-day institutional quarantine and 7-day home quarantine for those coming from high prevalence states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that it would rather that flights from the state did not resume on May 25, but added it will comply with the decision taken by the Centre as flight resumption cannot be a unilateral decision.

Tamil Nadu is open to flight departures, but officials said that arrivals could be problematic for lack of quarantine facilities. The government is particular about quarantining incoming air passengers for 14 days, should the infrastructure allow for it.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: Soon, IT firms will probably dial in for resources thanks to WFH

Coronavirus impact: Soon, IT firms will probably dial in for resources thanks to WFH

The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

Overseas collections become more important for Indian films amid COVID-19 crisis

Overseas collections become more important for Indian films amid COVID-19 crisis

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.