Flight SOP: Airlines can put you on no-fly list for not following this rule

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on August 28 that airlines have been authorised to put passengers on a “no-fly list” if they refuse to wear a face mask.

Arun Kumar, Director-General, DGCA, has said that “flyers who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on the no-fly list”.

The Hindustan Times reported that the DGCA will be deciding the period for which a passenger will not be allowed to fly based on the feedback of the cabin crew.

However, no such hostile passenger refusing to wear a facemask has been reported by any airline thus far, Kumar informed.

Notably, this does not mean that passengers on-board a flight will not be allowed to take off their masks while eating, drinking, or any other genuine issue. Only those who “refuse to wear masks willingly, putting others in danger” may be put on the no-fly list.

Wearing a face mask has been advised by health experts across the world as one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, India has finally allowed airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals, and beverages to flyers on domestic flights and hot meals to international flight passengers. Meal services had been suspended even after the operation of domestic flights were resumed from May 25.