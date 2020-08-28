172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|domestic-flight-international-flight-sop-airlines-can-put-you-on-no-fly-list-for-not-following-this-rule-5768321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flight SOP: Airlines can put you on no-fly list for not following this rule

This does not mean that passengers on-board a flight will not be allowed to take off their face masks while eating, drinking, or due to any other genuine issue, DGCA officials have clarified.

Moneycontrol News

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on August 28 that airlines have been authorised to put passengers on a “no-fly list” if they refuse to wear a face mask.

Arun Kumar, Director-General, DGCA, has said that “flyers who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on the no-fly list”.

The Hindustan Times reported that the DGCA will be deciding the period for which a passenger will not be allowed to fly based on the feedback of the cabin crew.

Close

However, no such hostile passenger refusing to wear a facemask has been reported by any airline thus far, Kumar informed.

related news

Notably, this does not mean that passengers on-board a flight will not be allowed to take off their masks while eating, drinking, or any other genuine issue. Only those who “refuse to wear masks willingly, putting others in danger” may be put on the no-fly list.

Wearing a face mask has been advised by health experts across the world as one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, India has finally allowed airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals, and beverages to flyers on domestic flights and hot meals to international flight passengers. Meal services had been suspended even after the operation of domestic flights were resumed from May 25.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Directorate General of Civil Aviation #face masks #National No-fly list

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.