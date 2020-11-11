Domestic flight cap increased to 70% of pre-COVID level by Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to allow domestic airlines to operate up to 70 percent of domestic flights seen in pre-COVID levels as demand for air travel surges during the festival season. Theministry had introduced the earlier cap of 60 percent on September 2.

The MoCA issued an order on November 11 which said that, "60 percent capacity may be read as 70 percent capacity". This order modifies the earlier notification, which had been made effective by the ministry up till February 24, 2021.

This comes after a "review of the current states of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demands for air travel", the order explained.

While the capacity of the airlines has been enhanced, all the rules put in place by previous orders will continue, it added.