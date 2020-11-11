PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic flight cap increased to 70% of pre-COVID level by Ministry of Civil Aviation

The government had earlier allowed airlines to operate at 60 percent of the pre-COVID capacity up till February 2021. The latest relaxation comes as a good for domestic airlines such as Spicejet and Indigo.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to allow domestic airlines to operate up to 70 percent of domestic flights seen in pre-COVID levels as demand for air travel surges during the festival season. Theministry had introduced the earlier cap of 60 percent on September 2.

The MoCA issued an order on November 11 which said that, "60 percent capacity may be read as 70 percent capacity". This order modifies the earlier notification, which had been made effective by the ministry up till February 24, 2021.

This comes after a "review of the current states of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demands for air travel", the order explained.

Read: Airlines can operate maximum 60% of pre-COVID domestic flights until February 24 next year: Govt

While the capacity of the airlines has been enhanced, all the rules put in place by previous orders will continue, it added.

The MoCA had also released guidelines on who can travel out of or into India under the repatriation and travel bubble flights. A complete list of the guidelines, specific to each country, can be seen found on the MoCA website.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #air travel #aviation #coronavirus #flights #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.