Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on Apr 30; Scindia says sign of India's rising prosperity

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights on Sunday, as per the ministry.

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on Sunday, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the skyrocketing passenger number is a sign of the country's rising prosperity.

The country's domestic air traffic has been on the recovery path for the past many months after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Indian Domestic Air Travel Hits New High, surpasses pre-Covid Average", on April 30, the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights on Sunday, as per the ministry.