Domestic air traffic falls 7% in July, still 94% higher than last year: Report

Domestic air passenger traffic in India fell 7 percent sequentially from 1.05 crore in June to 97 lakh in July. However, it remained 94 percent higher than 5 lakh in July 2021, a report by Icra showed.

The air traffic was recorded as 18 percent lower than in the pre-pandemic era. In July 2019, the air traffic was 1.19 crore, the report showed.

The airlines deployed 65 percent more flights in July 2022 as compared to in July 2021. Departures rose to 78,614 in July 2022 against 47,692 in July 2021.

"For July 2022, the average daily departures were at ~2,536, notably higher than the average daily departures of ~1,538 in July 2021, and slightly lower compared to ~2,771 in June 2022. The average number of passengers per flight during July 2022 was 124, largely in line with the average of 126 passengers per flight in June 2022 and higher than the average of 105 passengers per flight in July 2019," said Supriyo Banerjee, VP & Sector Head, Icra.

The main reasons for the fall in traffic were elevated ATF prices, weak INR against USD, and monsoon.

International passenger traffic, however, continued to show robust growth. At 22.8 lakh in July 2022, it surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 18.3 lakh in July 2019 by 25 percent.

Icra maintained a negative outlook for the Indian aviation industry and said that airlines will continue to suffer in 2023.

"The industry earnings in FY2023 will continue to reel under pressure owing to the elevated ATF prices, coupled with the depreciation of the INR against the US$, given that around 35-50 percent of the airlines’ operating expenses are denominated in US$," Banerjee said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, on August 10, announced the lifting of the airfare cap from August 31, 2022. The restriction was imposed on May 25, 2020. Currently, airlines are required to fix airfares based on the flight's duration.

"Removal of fare restrictions from August 31, 2022, will partially enable domestic carriers to pass on the escalated cost by way of fare hikes, the possibility of such sharp fare hikes is limited, given the intense competition," Banerjee added.