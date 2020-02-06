Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 5.1% in 2019 after 4 years of double-digit growth: IATA

After four years of double-digit growth, the Indian domestic passenger traffic rose by just 5.1 per cent in 2019, down from 18.9 per cent in 2018, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday. "2019 was challenging for air travel in the domestic India market.

IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

About Indian market, the IATA noted, "Passenger volumes ended the year on a soft note (up 1.7 per cent year-on-year in December), which highlights the challenges for the market in the period ahead."