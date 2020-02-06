App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:08 PM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 5.1% in 2019 after 4 years of double-digit growth: IATA

After more than four years of double digit expansion, the market's RPK growth slowed sharply (5.1 per cent in 2019 vs 18.9 per cent in 2018) amidst the Jet Airways bankruptcy and weakening economic activity," said a statement issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After four years of double-digit growth, the Indian domestic passenger traffic rose by just 5.1 per cent in 2019, down from 18.9 per cent in 2018, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday. "2019 was challenging for air travel in the domestic India market.

IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

About Indian market, the IATA noted, "Passenger volumes ended the year on a soft note (up 1.7 per cent year-on-year in December), which highlights the challenges for the market in the period ahead."

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:04 pm

#Business #IATA #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.