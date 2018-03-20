Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 24.14% in February: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 24.14 per cent in February as compared to the corresponding month last year, helped by an increased tourist-season demand, according to official data.

In February, domestic airlines flew 1.07 crore passengers compared to 86.55 lakh passengers flown during the corresponding period last year, data released today by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The SpiceJet posted the highest passenger load-factor (which measures how efficiently an airlines fills its seats) at 96.3 per cent, followed by the IndiGo at 91.8 per cent and Vistara at 91.2 per cent.

The SpiceJet also took the lead on 'on-time performance' at 78 per cent while the IndiGo clocked 74.8 per cent and the Vistara closely following third at 73.8 per cent.

The on-time performance of the Air India was at 68.8 per cent. The performance was computed based on data from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports.

As far as market share is concerned, the IndiGo continued to dominate in February with a 39.9 pr cent share. The JetAirways occupied the second place with 14.6 per cent share and Air India at 13.2 per cent.

More number of flights, however, were cancelled in February this year (0.89 per cent) as compared to the corresponding period last year (0.39 per cent), affecting 44,294 passengers.

The DGCA cited technical factors as the prime reason for the cancellations.

Leading the cancellation chart were the flights of the Air Odisha and the Air Deccan, which started operations only recently. Flight delays also affected close to 1.52 lakh passengers.

During this period, about 642 passenger-related complaints were received as opposed to 810 complaints received during the corresponding period in 2017. They ranged from flight problem to baggage and customer services.

On the other hand, the SpiceJet remained upbeat over its performance.

"This is our highest ever load-factor and comes in the traditionally lean travel month of February. For 35 months in a row, our loads have been in excess of 90%,” said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.