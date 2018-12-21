App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11.03% in November

The growth rate is one of the lowest in the last four years and the same stood at 13.34 percent in October.

PTI
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 11.03 percent in November, with Indian airlines carrying 116.45 lakh passengers during the month.

The growth rate is one of the lowest in the last four years and the same stood at 13.34 percent in October.

Latest data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that no-frills airline IndiGo's market share inched up to 43 percent while that of national carrier Air India remained unchanged at 12.2 percent in November.

The traffic went up 11.03 percent last month, according to the data.

In November, the market share of Jet Airways declined to 12.8 percent from 13.3 percent in the previous month while that of SpiceJet climbed to 12.5 percent from 11.7 percent during the same period.

The market share of GoAir and AirAsia India stood at 8.8 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, as per the data.

Last month, a total of 786 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

"The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of November 2018 has been around 0.67," it added.

As many as 2,616 passengers were denied boarding and 26,148 fliers were impacted by flight cancellations in November.

Further, 1,15,741 people were affected by flight delays.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 07:41 pm

