Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 percent as compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6 percent to 13.89 crore.