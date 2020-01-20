App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 02:11 PM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 percent as compared to the previous year.

In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6 percent to 13.89 crore.

The domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December last year increased by 2.56 percent to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #air traffic #Current Affairs #DGCA #Domestic air passenger #India

