App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Does loving Hindus mean hating Muslims, asks Mamata Banerjee

The BJP and some other organisations have been charging Banerjee with appeasement of Muslims for political reasons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said those who accuse her of appeasing Muslims are friends of neither the Hindus nor the Muslims.

"Some accuse me of (doing) Muslim appeasement. My question to them is whether loving Hindus means you have to hate Muslims. I respect and love all communities and religion. This country belongs to everybody," she said.

"Those who say I appease Muslims are friends of neither the Hindus nor the Muslims," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said while addressing a special prayer gathering on Red Road here to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

The BJP and some other organisations have been charging Banerjee with appeasement of Muslims for political reasons.

related news

The chief minister said it was due to her protest that the Niti Aayog meeting which was earlier scheduled for today was changed to tomorrow.

"My question to the Central government officials is whether they are not aware that Eid is scheduled to be celebrated on June 16. Why was the Niti Aayog meeting kept on that day? I had written to the Central government urging it to change the date so that it doesn't clash with Eid," she said.

Banerjee had yesterday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17. The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr is to be celebrated.

Banerjee and a few other chief ministers had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the Eid festival, following which it was postponed by a day to June 17.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 03:43 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.