What are the documents required for Aadhaar card?

If you are enrolling for Aadhaar for the first time or getting your information updated, you will have to provide certain documents at the Aadhaar enrolment centre in order to verify your identity and address. The documentation requirement is simple compared to the extensive list of documents required for many other services. The documentation requirement is basically divided into four categories which range from identity and address to the date of birth and relationship. Based on whether you are requesting for an update in Aadhaar or for a new Aadhaar, the documentation requirement will vary.

List of Identity Proofs – Documents Required for New Aadhaar Card



Ration card



Voter ID card



PDS photo card



Passport



PAN Card



NREGS job card



Arms licence



Driving licence



Government photo ID card



Photo credit card



Kissan photo passbook



Photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution



Pensioner photo card



Freedom fighter photo card



Certificate of identity with a photo as issued by a gazetted officer



Photo bank ATM card



CGHS/ ECHS photo card



Address card issued by the Department of Post which has your name and photo



A disability ID card or medical certificate issued by a state government or union territory



List of Address Proofs – Documents Required for Aadhaar Registration



Passbook or bank statement



Passport



Ration card



Driving licence



Voter identification card



Account statement



Electricity bill of last three months

of last three months

Photo identification card as issued by the government



Credit card statement of last three months



PSU issued service photo ID card with your address



Insurance policy



Water bill of the last three months

of the last three months

Landline telephone bill of last three months



Insurance policy



A receipt that shows payment of property tax for the last three months



Assessment order of income tax



Pensioner card



Arms licence



ECHS/ CGHS card



Photo and a letter with your address as signed by bank on its letterhead



Photo and letter by a well-known educational institution



NREGS job card



Kissan passbook



Photo and letter with address on the letterhead of a company and issued and signed by the registered office



Freedom fighter card



An address certificate with a photo on a letterhead issued by an MP, gazetted officer, tehsildar or an MLA



Registration certificate of your vehicle



A registered agreement for lease, sale or rent of the residential address of the applicant



An address certificate issued by the village panchayat head or by an equivalent authority



Gas connection bill of the last three months



Photo and address card as issued by the Department of Posts



A handicapped medical certificate or a disability card issued by the government



Caste and domicile certificate with your photo as issued by the state government .

with your photo as issued by the .

Partner’s passport



And in case of minors, their parents’ passport



List of Date of Birth Proofs – Documents Required for Aadhaar



Passport



Birth certificate



SSLC Book



A date of birth certificate issued by the gazetted officer or tehsildar



PAN card



Mark sheet issued by a government board or a recognised university



Pension payment order



A birth certificate issued by Group A gazetted officer on a letterhead



Government photo ID card or a photo identity proof which carries your date of birth



Central government health service scheme photo card



Proofs of Relationship Documents Required for Aadhaar Enrolment



Job card of MNREGA



Canteen card of army



Passport



PDS card



Pension card



Medical card issued by the government or by ECHS, CGHS, ESIC



Family entitlement document issued by the State or Central Government



Registrar of birth with municipal corporation or local government birth certificate.



Documents Required for Aadhaar Card for Children

In order to issue an Aadhaar card for children, the following documents will be required. In addition, one of the parents will have to provide a copy of their Aadhaar card with the application. Children below the age of five will not be required to submit their biometric data. The documentation requirement for children below five and above five is different. You need to provide the birth certificate of the child or a photo ID given by the child's school. In addition, parents' Aadhaar details are also required; this includes address and identity proof.

In order to issue an Aadhaar card for children, the following documents will be required. In addition, one of the parents will have to provide a copy of their Aadhaar card with the application. Children below the age of five will not be required to submit their biometric data. The documentation requirement for children below five and above five is different. You need to provide the birth certificate of the child or a photo ID given by the child’s school. In addition, parents’ Aadhaar details are also required; this includes address and identity proof.