What are the documents required for Aadhaar card?

Documents for Aadhar Card - Find out the list of documents required for Aadhar Card while enrolling for Aadhaar for the first time at the Aadhar enrolment centre.
If you are enrolling for Aadhaar for the first time or getting your information updated, you will have to provide certain documents at the Aadhaar enrolment centre in order to verify your identity and address. The documentation requirement is simple compared to the extensive list of documents required for many other services. The documentation requirement is basically divided into four categories which range from identity and address to the date of birth and relationship. Based on whether you are requesting for an update in Aadhaar or for a new Aadhaar, the documentation requirement will vary.
List of Identity Proofs – Documents Required for New Aadhaar Card
These documents will help establish who you are and who you claim to be. It helps the government verify the identity of an applicant. The common theme in the documents is that they all should must contain your photo and your name. Here is a list of documents required for Aadhaar card. You can choose to use any of the below mentioned documents for a new Aadhaar card.
- Ration card
- Voter ID card
- PDS photo card
- Passport
- PAN Card
- NREGS job card
- Arms licence
- Driving licence
- Government photo ID card
- Photo credit card
- Kissan photo passbook
- Photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution
- Pensioner photo card
- Freedom fighter photo card
- Certificate of identity with a photo as issued by a gazetted officer
- Photo bank ATM card
- CGHS/ ECHS photo card
- Address card issued by the Department of Post which has your name and photo
- A disability ID card or medical certificate issued by a state government or union territory
List of Address Proofs – Documents Required for Aadhaar Registration
These are the documents that contain proof of address of the applicant. It is very important to submit these documents at the Aadhaar centre. If you fail to submit the correct address proof or update the same, you might not be able to receive an Aadhaar card. Here are the documents required for new Aadhaar card as address proof.
- Passbook or bank statement
- Passport
- Ration card
- Driving licence
- Voter identification card
- Account statement
- Electricity bill of last three months
- Photo identification card as issued by the government
- Credit card statement of last three months
- PSU issued service photo ID card with your address
- Insurance policy
- Water bill of the last three months
- Landline telephone bill of last three months
- Insurance policy
- A receipt that shows payment of property tax for the last three months
- Assessment order of income tax
- Pensioner card
- Arms licence
- ECHS/ CGHS card
- Photo and a letter with your address as signed by bank on its letterhead
- Photo and letter by a well-known educational institution
- NREGS job card
- Kissan passbook
- Photo and letter with address on the letterhead of a company and issued and signed by the registered office
- Freedom fighter card
- An address certificate with a photo on a letterhead issued by an MP, gazetted officer, tehsildar or an MLA
- Registration certificate of your vehicle
- A registered agreement for lease, sale or rent of the residential address of the applicant
- An address certificate issued by the village panchayat head or by an equivalent authority
- Gas connection bill of the last three months
- Photo and address card as issued by the Department of Posts
- A handicapped medical certificate or a disability card issued by the government
- Caste and domicile certificate with your photo as issued by the state government.
- Partner’s passport
- And in case of minors, their parents’ passport
List of Date of Birth Proofs – Documents Required for Aadhaar
These documents which carry your date of birth can be used for registration of Aadhaar card.
- Passport
- Birth certificate
- SSLC Book
- A date of birth certificate issued by the gazetted officer or tehsildar
- PAN card
- Mark sheet issued by a government board or a recognised university
- Pension payment order
- A birth certificate issued by Group A gazetted officer on a letterhead
- Government photo ID card or a photo identity proof which carries your date of birth
- Central government health service scheme photo card
Proofs of Relationship Documents Required for Aadhaar Enrolment
Here are the documents required for applying Aadhaar card in order to ascertain the relationship of the applicant with the head of the family.
- Job card of MNREGA
- Canteen card of army
- Passport
- PDS card
- Pension card
- Medical card issued by the government or by ECHS, CGHS, ESIC
- Family entitlement document issued by the State or Central Government
- Registrar of birth with municipal corporation or local government birth certificate.
Documents Required for Aadhaar Card for Children
In order to issue an Aadhaar card for children, the following documents will be required. In addition, one of the parents will have to provide a copy of their Aadhaar card with the application. Children below the age of five will not be required to submit their biometric data. The documentation requirement for children below five and above five is different. You need to provide the birth certificate of the child or a photo ID given by the child’s school. In addition, parents’ Aadhaar details are also required; this includes address and identity proof.For children below the age of five, parents need to submit the birth certificate, parent’s Aadhaar details, identity and address proof. For children above the age of five, parents need to submit the birth certificate and school identity proof. Even a bona fide certificate from the institute with an enrolment form of the school will work. Parents can provide their address card, an address certificate issued by village panchayat head, or by a gazetted officer, MP or MLA on a letterhead as an address proof.You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.