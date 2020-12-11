Doctors’ strike today: Why IMA feels Centre’s plan will lead to ‘mixopathy’, what services will be hit and other details

Representative image (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide doctors’ strike today (December 11) against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries.

Affected services

The IMA, the apex body of Indian doctors, has called for withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID services between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm on December 11.

However, emergency services including casualty, labour rooms, emergency surgeries, intensive care units (ICUs) and critical care units (CCUs) will also be exempt from the strike.

IMA’s concerns

The top medical body has condemned the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurveda doctors to formally practice general surgery, including ortho and dentistry. The IMA has called it the central government’s "retrograde step" of mixing the systems and that it would be resisted.

The body that represents allopathy doctors also said that students and practitioners of modern medicine across India are agitated over this violation of “mutual identity and respect”.

In a statement, the IMA said that the move and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy".

In November, the government had issued a notification authorising post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures such as excisions of benign tumours, amputation of gangrene, nasal and cataract surgeries.

The notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, a statutory body under the Ministry of AYUSH meant to regulate the Indian systems of medicine, had listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.