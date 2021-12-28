Doctors Protest: Delhi Police denies claims of lathicharge on resident doctors, Health Minister takes stock of situation

Representative Image

The Delhi police denied any claims of lathicharge or use of abusive language from their side on the resident doctors who have been protesting in the national capital over the delay of NEET-PG counselling.

Suman Goyal, Additional Commissioner, Central Range, Delhi Police remarked that as a preventive measure some doctors were detained when they tried to march towards the Supreme Court.

Narrating the incident that took place around 9:30 am on December 27 Goyal said, "Some doctors jammed the ITO junction at around 9:30 am while protesting yesterday. They wanted to march towards the Supreme Court regarding their demands (over delay in NEET-PG counselling) but were stopped".

She reiterated that ADGP & Director General Health Services, Nirman Bhawan had come to discuss their demands, 'in spite of which ITO junction remained jammed'.

"Protesting doctors again wanted to march towards the SC. As a preventive measure, some doctors were detained", she said.



The doctors claimed mishandling & use of force, I'd like to clarify that no force/lathi charge was used. Delhi Police have the highest regard for doctors. Few policemen got injured, some police vehicles were also damaged: Suman Goyal, Additional Commissioner, Central Range (3/3)

While saying that no force or lathicharge was used on the doctors, Goyal apprised that few policemen were injured and police vehicles were damaged.

Resident doctors led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling, which is massively overburdening them, as a fresh batch of resident doctors are unable to get to work at hospitals.

These protests, however, took a dramatic turn on December 27 when medics and police personnel faced off in streets, with both sides claiming that several people suffered injuries in the ensuing melee.

FORDA president Dr Manish claimed that resident doctors of a large number of major hospitals on Monday "returned their apron (lab coat) in a symbolic gesture of rejection of services".

"We also tried to march from the campus of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court, but soon after we had started it, security personnel did not allow us to proceed," he said.

Manish also alleged that several doctors were detained by the police force, and taken to police station premises, before being released after some time. He also alleged that "police force was used and many doctors were injured" during their dramatic face-off.

However, the Delhi police have denied the allegations and said that 12 protestors who were detained were released later.

A statement issued by FORDA said it was a "black day in the history of the medical fraternity". "Resident doctors, the so-called 'Corona Warriors', protesting peacefully to expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 were brutally thrashed, dragged and detained by the police," it alleged

"There will be a complete shutdown of all, healthcare institutions from today onwards," the statement said.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video clip of the face-off between the doctors and police personnel and extended support to protesting resident doctors.

Taking stock of the situation, Union Minister Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a meeting with the resident doctors on December 28. He urged them to call off the strike in the public interest.



"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon", he said.

Following this meeting, Delhi Resident Doctor Associations (RDAs) are currently in a meeting to decide the further course of action. FAIMA, FORDA and all RDAs likely to hold a meeting at 8 pm today.

Baring the brunt of this standoff between the doctors and government are patients in Delhi government hospitals, as patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals.