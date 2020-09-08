Doctor's prescription not mandatory for COVID-19 testing in the national capital, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered that doctor’s prescription will not be mandatory from now on for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

Till now it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor’s prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill up a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing.

The court noted there was a sharp increase in the number of cases in Delhi and asked private laboratories to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day for those who want to undergo the voluntarily screening.

Capacity of around 12,000 test per day is available with the Delhi government, it noted.