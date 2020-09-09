Doctor's prescription not mandatory for COVID-19 testing in Delhi as govt changes rules

There will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in Delhi. The state government issued the new order on September 9.

"In continuation of various measures undertaken by the Delhi government to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible than ever, it has been decided that henceforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in Delhi," the order reads.

However, testing will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time.

Concerned over the spurt in new cases, the Delhi High Court on September 8 ordered that doctor's prescription will not be mandatory from now for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The High Court said people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill up a form as prescribed by the ICMR for COVID-19 testing.

"We encourage more and more people to get tested if they feel they have corona, so that we can effectively control the spread of the virus in the national capital," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office said in a statement.

On September 8, Kejriwal said he had directed Health Minister Satyendar Jain that doctor's prescription should not be asked for COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

On September 8, authorities conducted a record 45,797 tests. The city recorded 3,609 new cases -- the highest single-day spike in 76 days, according to the government's health bulletin.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain had told PTI that the number of fresh cases has increased because of aggressive testing and it will stabilise in the next 10-15 days.

With inputs from PTI.