    Doctors participate in walkathon to protest incidents of violence against medical fraternity

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Doctors involved in critical care in various hospitals across Delhi and Noida participated in a walkathon to protest against incidents of violence against the medical fraternity, according to a statement.

    Organised by the Society Of Critical Care Medicine, Delhi-Noida, the walkathon was flagged off by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma.

    This walkathon began from Chilla Sports Complex in Delhi and culminated at Noida Stadium.

    The theme of walkathon was ''Save The Saviours''.

    ''Recent times have witnessed unabated violence against doctors especially those involved in Critical Care in ICUs. The intensive care specialists feel that they are the soft targets,'' said the statement.

    Slogans like ''Do not colour my apron red'' and ''I do not want to be the next victim'' were raised at the event.

    ''As per available data around 1,600 doctors lost their life in the line of their duty over the two years when the pandemic ravaged India. Despite this nobility in their profession, they have to commonly face the wrath of the public,'' said Dr Anil Gurnani, chairman of SCCM Delhi-Noida.

    The walkathon was attended by around 343 doctors.
    Tags: #BJP MP Mahesh Sharma #doctors #Doctors in India #Society Of Critical Care Medicine #Violence against doctors
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 04:45 pm
