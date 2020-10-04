172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|doctors-nurses-call-off-2-day-stir-after-chief-ministers-intervention-5921181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 07:19 PM IST

Doctors, nurses, call off 2 day stir after Chief Minister's intervention

PTI

Healthcare services in the Union Territory resumed on Sunday after doctors, nurses and staff of government hospitals called off their two-day sit-in strike following Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's intervention.

They had gone on strike since Friday, demanding action against an Inspector and his relatives for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor and a nurse after his 80-year-old father died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago.

The strike had hit health care services, except in COVID-19 designated hospitals. The Chief Minister, at a meeting with representatives of the staff on Saturday night, assured them that cases would be registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC against the Inspector and his relatives.

Initially, police had registered cases on a complaint from medical superintendent, but the health staff demanded that they be booked under non-bailable sections.
