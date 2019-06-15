App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doctors at many hospitals in Delhi protest on Saturday over WB violence

Scores of doctors in Delhi on Friday had held demonstrations, with many seeing patients in emergency wards wearing bandages on forehead or helmets, marching and raising slogans to express solidarity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Scores of doctors from several government hospitals here, who could not join a nationwide stir on June 14, Saturday protested in solidarity with their striking colleagues in Kolkata. Doctors at the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and RML Hospital, and Delhi government facilities such as Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and DDU Hospital, boycotted work and held protests.

On Friday, a majority of hospitals in Delhi had joined the country-wide agitation in support of the doctors in West Bengal, on a call given by the India Medical Association (IMA) and various resident doctors' associations (RDAs).

However, many hospitals could not join the protest on June 14 as they had not submitted the 24-hour advance notice to the government as required by protocol. So, they are observing a bandh on Saturday, President of Federation of Residents Doctors' Association (FORDA) Sumedh Sandanshiv said.

Close

However, ICUs and emergency wings of these hospitals are functioning, he said.

related news

There was a shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits, except emergency services at these hospitals of the city, where doctors held their token strike on Saturday.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Scores of doctors in Delhi on Friday had held demonstrations, with many seeing patients in emergency wards wearing bandages on forehead or helmets, marching and raising slogans to express solidarity.

On Saturday, doctors at several hospitals wore helmets or bandages over forehead while seeing patients. Even though regular services have resumed at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital and various Delhi government-run facilities, many doctors continued to do work wearing bandages.

Condemning any form of violence, especially against medical professionals in the country, the IMA launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and called for a strike on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services.

The apex medical body also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their demands regarding safety of doctors in hospitals. Vardhan on Friday supported the medical fraternity's demand for a central law to check violence against healthcare workers in hospitals and said such crimes should be made non-bailable.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 11:50 am

tags #India #west bengal

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.