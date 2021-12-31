Doctors association to call off protest against delay in NEET PG counselling

Representative Image

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) today called off the strike at 12 pm over the delay in NEET PG counselling [National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)] which is overburdening them as a fresh batch of resident doctors are unable to join hospitals.

"We had a meeting with the joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with the ITO protest)," Dr Manish, FORDA president, said.



Dr. Manish, president FORDA says patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12pm today. pic.twitter.com/lYoss95wue

— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

"Patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation, they are calling off the strike," he added.

The strike has also been called off following a meeting of FORDA representatives with Union health minister on December 29 who agreed on four points, the association said in its press release.

As per the discussions, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) will submit the committee report to the Supreme Court before 6 January 2022 and will publish the NEET-PG 2021 counselling schedule following the court hearing on 6 January.

The MoHFW regrets the brutal incident of violence by Delhi Police against resident doctors protesting peacefully on 27 December, a statement said.

No punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation, it added.

Dr Manish had claimed that resident doctors of a large number of major hospitals on 27 December "returned their apron (lab coat) in a symbolic gesture of rejection of services".

"We also tried to march from the campus of the Maulana Azad Medical College to Supreme Court, but soon after we had started it, security personnel did not allow us to proceed," he had said.

Manish had also alleged that several doctors were detained by the police force, and taken to police station premises, before being released after some time.

A statement issued by FORDA had said it was a "black day in the history of the medical fraternity".