Doctor runs to hospital to perform surgery after car gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic

A video of a doctor, caught in the city's notorious traffic and running to hospital to perform a surgery after abandoning his car mid way, has gone viral on social media.

Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was on his way to Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur from Cunningham road to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30, but got stuck in traffic at the last stretch.

With no signs of traffic pile-up easing, he decided to leave the car with the driver and dashed towards the hospital, as it was getting late for the surgery. "Sometimes you got to do what you got to do!" said Nandakumar in an Instagram post along with the video of him running.

"#runtowork should more of us run or walk to work?" he said in a tweet with the video tagging it with state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among a few others. "Appreciate your words. Most of us try and do our best for our patients. This run has got a lot of attention but there are so many hospital workers who go above and beyond every day," he said in another tweet responding to someone appreciating his effort.

Nandakumar is said to have run for about 3 kms to reach the hospital, and performed the surgery on the patient on reaching there.