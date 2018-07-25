Do your colleagues steal office supplies? Here's what could have sparked the practice

The reports state that before any intervention from upper levels of management, it would be more prudent for colleagues to hear out the employee carrying out the thefts. Aside from monetary compensation, people work and stay on in organisations for a certain sense of fulfillment, and an honest dialogue will help in understanding where the person is not receiving it. If left unchecked, this behavior gets acceptability from others and ultimately, harms the trust, morale and productivity at the workplace.