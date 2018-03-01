App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 23, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Do you have a policy to stop illegal sand mining, SC asks Centre

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta referred to the situation of rivers like Ganga and Yamuna and said if illegal sand mining was not stopped, it might lead to drying up of the rivers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today expressed concern over rampant illegal sand mining in several parts of the country and asked the Centre whether it had a policy to curb this practice.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta referred to the situation of rivers like Ganga and Yamuna and said if illegal sand mining was not stopped, it might lead to drying up of the rivers.

"You cannot say that just because you want to construct a house, you will mine sand. Do you have a policy for it (to stop illegal sand mining)," the bench asked the counsel representing the government.

"Tomorrow, they will also start mining in river Ganga and Yamuna. It (rivers) will dry up. You cannot do this. You must have some alternative for this," the bench observed.

related news

The top court's observation came during the hearing of a batch of matters related to sand mining in Rajasthan.

The bench also questioned the Centre's counsel on how sand mining was done in other countries.

During the hearing, when one of the lawyers claimed that sand mining was going on even on agricultural land, the bench said "how can anyone do illegal sand mining like this? What the government is doing?"

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

The apex court had earlier stayed illegal sand mining activities on river beds in Rajasthan.

One of the petitioners had alleged in the top court that Rajasthan government had earlier allowed 82 lease holders to carry out the sand mining activities without getting the prescribed clearances.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC