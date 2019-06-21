App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Do not speculate over Imran Khan-PM Modi exchanges, Pakistan cautions media

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman also said that it was an established diplomatic practice for the top leadership to congratulate new office holders and for them to respond.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan called for resolving all outstanding differences with India, including the Kashmir issue, and moving away from the dynamic of confrontation to cooperation as it cautioned the media against speculation over the exchange of congratulatory messages between the leadership of the two countries.

"Pakistan's position on the way forward in Pakistan-India relations was clear and well-known and did not require repetition," he said.

"The vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia could be advanced by peacefully resolving all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and moving away from the dynamic of confrontation to cooperation," he added.

In a letter to to his Indian counterpart Modi on Friday, Prime Minister Khan said Islamabad wanted talks with New Delhi to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the Kashmir issue.

Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the newly appointed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming office.

Qureshi said in his letter said that Islamabad wanted talks with New Delhi on "all important matters" and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.

"Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region," he said, according to a report in a Pakistani newspaper, quoting diplomatic sources.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistani media reports claimed New Delhi was ready for talks with Islamabad.

They claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar responded to Islamabad's renewed call for dialogue by conveying New Delhi's desire to engage with all countries, including Pakistan, for the prosperity of the region.

India rejected the media reports, saying Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made no such reference in their response to congratulatory messages from their counterparts in that country.

Prime Minister Khan made a telephone call to Modi on May 26 and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two countries.

On his part, Modi said creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

The two leaders also exchanged pleasantries last week during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. However, there was no meeting between the two leaders.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

