Do not dump bodies in rivers, urges Uttar Pradesh govt while granting Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 victims

The UP government urged citizens to not dump bodies in rivers, saying it pollutes the water and may lead to diseases. [Representative image: AP]

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced it would disburse Rs 5,000 for the funeral of each person who dies of COVID-19 in the state and urged citizens to not dump bodies in rivers.

An advertisement published by the state's Panchayat Raj Department suggests that a sum of Rs 5,000 will be given for holding last rites in both rural and urban areas of the state.



In case family members of the disease are unable to carry out the last rites, the rituals will be conducted by local authorities.

The state government also reiterated the need for following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a PPE kit and hand gloves while the funeral.

Last week, news reports suggested that more than 70 bodies had to be fished out of the Ganga River in Bihar’s Buxar district after they were found floating in the river. The incident triggered suspicion that the abandoned corpses could be those of COVID-19 patients. On May 11, Bihar’s Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar asserting that the bodies had flown downstream from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

"The Bihar government is seized of the matter of unfortunate case of floating mortal remains in river Ganga. The bodies have floated into Bihar from UP," Jha said, adding that doctors had confirmed upon post-mortem that the deaths had taken place "four-five days" ago.

"The administration has information that bodies of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 or any other disease are being thrown into rivers instead of being disposed of as per proper rituals," a senior UP official, Manoj Kumar Singh, said in a May 14 letter to district heads that was reviewed by Reuters.

Singh confirmed the letter to Reuters but said autopsies on four to five bodies in the state's district of Ghazipur had not revealed virus infection.