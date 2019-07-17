App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMRC starts preparatory work for Metro Phase-IV: Centre

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered commencement of the construction work, after the AAP government said it had agreed to give a go-ahead to the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started preparatory work for its much-delayed Phase-IV project, the central government said on July 17. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Metro Phase-IV is scheduled to be completed in five years from the date of start of work.

The question was asked by Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel.

"The DMRC has informed that it has started preparatory work. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years from the date of start of work," the Union housing and urban affairs minister said in the written reply.

A day after the apex court's order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought the Centre's cooperation in completing the Metro Phase-IV and expressed hope that the Union government would soon approve the project's three corridors it did not do earlier.

In March, the Union Cabinet had approved three of the six corridors proposed by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government.

The work on the project could not begin due to the differences between the AAP dispensation and the BJP-led central government.

The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km).

The corridors which have not been approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

The AAP dispensation had objected to the Centre's decision, alleging that the Union government made some "unilateral changes" in the project, without communicating any reasons.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Rajya Sabha

