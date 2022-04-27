English
    DMRC chief travels by metro to check compliance of COVID norms

    The Delhi government on April 22 had made masks mandatory at public places again with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar on Wednesday travelled by metro in the Blue Line to take stock of overall compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by passengers, officials said.

    He travelled from Barakhamba to R K Ashram and got down at all stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, and then travelled back on it, a senior official said.

    Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida.

    “Shri Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC today travelled on the Blue Line to take stock of the overall compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour by passengers while travelling. He also inspected stations including Rajiv Chowk interchange. Covid protocols were being followed by the passengers,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

    first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:30 pm
