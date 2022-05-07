English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    DMRC announces interchange hub at RK Ashram Marg metro station

    In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the interchange facility will provide a convenient mode of transit and help in decongesting the busy Blue Line.

    PTI
    May 07, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    The DMRC on Saturday announced the construction of a new interchange hub at the RK Ashram Marg metro station which will provide a shorter route from central to north Delhi. In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the interchange facility will provide a convenient mode of transit and help in decongesting the busy Blue Line.

    According to the DMRC, the RK Ashram Marg station on the Blue Line will be connected to the metro station of the same name on the Magenta Line. "RK Ashram Marg Metro station on Blue Line is being converted into an interchange. It will be connecting RK Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line. Commuters will have access to alternate & shorter routes from Central to North Delhi," the DMRC tweeted.

    "The new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station. This interchange will provide a convenient mode of transit and will help in decongesting the busy Blue Line," it added. At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of phase-IV priority corridors, which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km) — extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line — and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which has been christened 'Silver Line'.

    The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line. DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida.

    On Friday, the Delhi government announced that it will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and the Panchsheel Park metro stations. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction work of two multi-modal integration (MMI) systems worth Rs 4.59 crore on Friday, saying combined efforts by the PWD and the DMRC will reduce the cost of the project and save time too.



    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Metro #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
    first published: May 7, 2022 04:30 pm
