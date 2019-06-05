App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK wants Tamil to be made official language in central govt offices

"We should take a vow on this day to make Tamil an official language in central government offices," DMK chief Stalin said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After stridently opposing the Centre's move to impose the three-language formula, DMK chief M K Stalin Wednesday demanded that Tamil be made an official language in all central government offices.

Talking to reporters here after paying homage to former IUML president Quaid-e-Millat on his 124th birth anniversary, he said, "We should take a vow on this day to make Tamil an official language in central government offices."

The DMK will continue to extend support to this cause, he added.

Close

Stalin, who is also leader of the opposition in the state assembly, claimed the Centre was trying to impose Hindi under the three-language formula and it withdrew its decision following opposition from Tamils.

related news

On Tuesday, the DMK proposed that the two-language formula devised by Dravidian icon C N Annadurai should be implemented across the country.

The proposal came a day after the Centre dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

Revising the draft education policy, the Centre Monday dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states after the three-language proposal sparked outrage, mainly in the state.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy alleging that it was tantamount to thrusting Hindi language on the non-Hindi speaking states.

In Tamil Nadu, a two-language formula of Tamil and English is being followed since 1968 after the DMK stormed to power in 1967 under the leadership of Dravidian stalwart and party founder C N Annadurai.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.